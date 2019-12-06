16th JDC judge’s denial of recusal motions overturned by appeals court

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles reversed 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry’s denial of several motions.

The motions were filed by District Attorney Bo Duhé recusing her from hearing criminal cases in the 16th JDC.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal judges said Landry should not have denied the motions.

The judges say the motions should be brought before another judge for a hearing, which will begin next week.

Harry F. Randow, a retired Ninth Judicial District Court Judge, will sit as an ad hoc judge to the 16th JDC and hear the motions filed against Landry.