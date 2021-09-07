16-year-old charged with murder in Jeanerette shooting

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A 16-year-old male is in jail charged with second-degree murder.

This comes after a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Jeanerette.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Church and Pellerin Street.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Tommy Carson Jr. of Franklin.

“We got a call around approximately 1 a.m. , stating that they had a male lying down under the carport,” Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot said.

“Officers arrived on scene and found one male lying under the carport with an apparent gunshot wound, a single gunshot wound,” he added.

Chief Vallot says the victim died at the scene.

He says they’re still investigating the motive for the killing, but police did arrest a 16-year-old male for second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

The chief says the teen had a nine millimeter firearm that was registered as a stolen weapon from New Iberia.

He says it’s a tragic situation and has one message for teens.

“It’s pretty clear and it’s not just in Jeanerette but really across a wide area. Just put the guns down. There’s no sense to it. There’s really not,” Chief Vallot said.

He says Jeanerette police are investigating the possibility that more people were involved in this shooting.