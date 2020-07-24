16-year-old charged for attempted second-degree murder in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person is being treated for serious injuries after Abbeville Police say he was shot by a 16-year-old.

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said officers reponded to a shooting call this morning at around 5:15 a.m. at a local apartment complex. Officers found a male victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Following up on several leads, Touchet said officers eventually obtained a warrant for the 16-year-old suspect, charging him with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The suspect was taken to a juvenile holding facility.

“This is an ongoing investigation, with more arrests are expected,” said Touchet. “Due to the active and ongoing nature of this investigation, no details of the incident are being released at this time.”

You may contact the Abbeville Police “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.