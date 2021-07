A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(KLFY) — Due to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, the 15th Judicial District Court will be requiring masks for anyone entering the courtrooms, hearing officer conferences, or other judicial offices, effective immediately. This affects Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion Parishes.

This is a temporary measure pending a decline in case numbers, but it will remain in effect until further notice.