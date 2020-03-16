15th Judicial District clarifies services amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Judge Marilyn C. Castle of the 15th Judicial District Court clarified that all court services are still open despite the many closures being enacted due to coronavirus.

All courthouses in Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion Parishes remain open during normal business hours. However, the public is asked to avoid going to the courthouse except by absolute necessity.

All juvenile hearings in Vermilion Parish, criminal matters in Acadia Parish and Child in Need of Care cases in Lafayette parish will go forward today (March 16) as scheduled.

Child in Need of Care cases will go forward on March 17 and 18.

Anyone set to appear in criminal court in Lafayette or Vermilion parishes between March-27 are to report to their respective courthouses on their scheduled court dates to be issued a new court date.

Persons scheduled to appear in Drug Court in Lafayette are to report to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on Tuesday, March 17 to be served with a new court date.

In all parishes, civil protective orders, emergency child custody matters pursuant to La. CCP Article 3945, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order and emergency commitment hearings are not subject to this order continuing civil matters.

All jurors summoned between March 16-23 will be reset for a future jury week. Jurors should call the number listed on their jury summons for directions.

Special precautions will be utilized by the court to achieve separation of people and limitations of numbers in conducting matters which are continuing to be heard.

All other civil matters, trials and hearings set in Lafayette, Vermilion or Acadia parishes for any date between March 16-27 are to be contiuned by order of the court and will be rescheduled.

Downlaod and read Castle’s entire memo below: