Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

15-year-old Walker Vincent and mother, Gretchen Vincent, laid to rest after Lafayette plane crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two of the five victims killed in a Lafayette plane crash on Saturday, Dec. 28, were laid to rest Thursday afternoon.

Vincent Walker, 15, and his mother, Gretchen Vincent, 51, had a joint funeral at Our Saviors Church in Lafayette.

The funeral was a little over an hour long, but many people spoke about Walker and Gretchen during the service, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s wife, Kelly Orgeron.

Orgeron finished her speech at the joint funeral by saying the LSU Tigers would win the national championship for Gretchen and Walker.

“I know Gretchen and Walker will be screaming on January 13, when we take that national championship trophy home,” Orgeron said.

The three remaining victims’ funerals will be on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories