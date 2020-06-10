Live Now
15-year-old suspect arrested in Abbeville attempted murder investigation

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a June 7, 2020, shooting in Abbeville.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, a juvenile suspect was identified in connection with the shooting. He was arrested on June 9, 2020, a faces a charge of attempted second degree murder.

The juvenile was booked into a juvenile detention center, police said.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected, APD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page or abbevillepd.com and click the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

