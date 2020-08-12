15-year-old killed in Crowley shooting, the city’s third homicide of 2020

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Crowley Tuesday morning, in the city’s third homicide of the year.

It happened just before 7 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Harry Fuselier regarding a shots fired called.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

Acadian Ambulance Service was contacted, but due to the severities of the injuries, the victim was transported by officers to a local hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries, Broussard said.

An investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crowley Police at 337-783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.