14-year-old Opelousas student charged with bringing loaded gun on campus; allegedly pointing at students

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old student has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a loaded gun brought to Opelousas Jr. High School Monday morning.

Opelousas Police said they are charging the minor with 4 counts aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a student, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Multiple students reported that the suspect pointed a weapon at them in the hallways, Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

“Although we found no weapon, those statements were enough probable cause to arrest him.” McClendon said.

The student will have an expedited hearing in the juvenile court within coming days, and has been removed from the school, according to the Chief, who said a heavy police presence should be expected on the campus for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

