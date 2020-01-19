Live Now
13 year-old, 14-year old charged in early morning shooting in Lafayette

Two juveniles have been charged after a shooting critically injured a 17-year-old in Lafayette Saturday morning.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male have been arrested in connected with the shooting.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, police were called to the 100 block of N. Meyers Drive around 2: 30 a.m.

Dugas said when police arrived, they found the malevictim seated inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Both juveniles were located and arrested for attempted first degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The motive for the shooting was robbery, police have confirmed.

An investigation remains on-going.

