11-year-old riding new bicycle struck by hit and run driver in Crowley

A 11-year-old child was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Crowley, Sunday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, police were called to the intersection of S. Avenue O around 2 p.m.

When they got there, Broussard said they found the 11-year-old child conscious and breathing but severely injured after being hit by a car which then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Broussard has confirmed that the child was a male, riding his new bicycle that he had received on Christmas Day.

Several eyewitness have reported the make and model of the suspects vehicle, Broussard said, and from that a person of interest is being sought.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Crowley Police.

The child was initially taken to a local hospital, but had to be airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle faces negligent injuring charges and felony hit and run charges.

