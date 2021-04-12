14-year-old boy in Crowley disappears after taking out the trash

UPDATE: Landon’s correct age is 14.

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police are searching for a missing boy.

According to police, Landon Thibodeaux disappeared after walking outside to take out the trash Monday evening, but never went back inside.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the child was last seen wearing black and grey shorts, with a black shirt and flip flops.

He also wears eyeglasses, police said.

Broussard said police have learned that Landon was involved in a “little school scuffle,” earlier today and may have been afraid of an “old fashion punishment” once he got home and faced his parents.

“We don’t know this to be the case, but their is a possibility that he may have walked away.”

Broussard said his parents are worried sick and concerned for his safety.

“We are missing you Landon, please come home to us,” his family wrote in a social media post.

It is believed that Landon is still in the Crowley area.

“We have officers out there looking for him around the city” Chief Broussard said.

If you see him, you are urged to contact Crowley police.