11 South La. residents indicted for FEMA disaster assistance fraud

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A federal grand jury has returned 11 separate indictments charging 11 individuals with fraudulently applying for and receiving disaster benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In August of 2016, severe flooding impacted South Louisiana. A Presidential disaster declaration was made on August 14, 2016. The incident period covered August 11, 2016 through August 31, 2016.

FEMA was authorized to provide transportation assistance for repair or replacement of a primary vehicle damaged by the disaster.

The indictments allege that between September 26, 2016 and November 11, 2016, each of the defendants made false statements and representations to FEMA in an application for transportation benefits and provided certain documentation required by FEMA to process the claim in connection with the Presidential Disaster Declaration for the Louisiana Severe Storms and Flooding.

Each application for Disaster Assistance was submitted on behalf of each defendant claiming their vehicle sustained flood damage in Iberia and Lafayette Parishes in Louisiana, when each of them was a resident of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana, which was not included as a designated parish for assistance.

The indictments further allege that each defendant submitted a signed letter to FEMA stating the subject vehicle belonged to the defendant, was their only means of transportation, and was no longer operable. In each case, the repair estimates submitted by each defendant, which ranged from $6,215 to $9,042, were all from repair shops that did not exist.

A list of the defendants and the charges they face are as follows:

Dwayne Clark, 49, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant



Roshawn Lewis, 31, New Iberia, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant



Michelle Annette Kirt, 52, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant



Darius Juandre Stansbury, 30, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant



Keshawn Alonzo Gray, 24, Berwick, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant



Kieshondra Monique Lovely, 41, Lake Charles, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant



Juanita Dugas, 58, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant



Nicole Gibson, 51, Garden City, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant

Gail Nelson, 65, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant



Michell Antoinette Fernandez, 40, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant



Eric Joseph Daniels, 37, Franklin, Louisiana

• Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count

• Theft of Government Money or Property – one count

• Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant