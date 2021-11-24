11/24/21 Morning Rush: Medical officials suggest the booster shot prior to holiday gatherings.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up with News 10’s Morning Rush as you head out the door.

Today’s Headlines:

  • Medical officials are strongly encouraging people to get the COVID booster shot to protect themselves and families during the holidays.
  • The Louisiana Attorney General is speaking out in hopes of stopping the Governor’s proposal for COVID-19 vaccines to be required in schools.
  • An ACLU lawsuit against local leaders is getting some push back.
  • Man suspected of driving his SUV through a Wisconsin parade is facing 8 counts of intentional homicide after the passing of an 8-year-old boy.
  • Jurors continue to deliberate in the case of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
  • Camellia Blvd will shutdown tonight at 5:30 for the 18th annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run.
  • Today’s Forecast: chilly morning, warmer, partly cloudy afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar