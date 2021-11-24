11/24/21 Morning Rush: Medical officials suggest the booster shot prior to holiday gatherings.

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up with News 10’s Morning Rush as you head out the door.
Today’s Headlines:
- Medical officials are strongly encouraging people to get the COVID booster shot to protect themselves and families during the holidays.
- The Louisiana Attorney General is speaking out in hopes of stopping the Governor’s proposal for COVID-19 vaccines to be required in schools.
- An ACLU lawsuit against local leaders is getting some push back.
- Man suspected of driving his SUV through a Wisconsin parade is facing 8 counts of intentional homicide after the passing of an 8-year-old boy.
- Jurors continue to deliberate in the case of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
- Camellia Blvd will shutdown tonight at 5:30 for the 18th annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run.
- Today’s Forecast: chilly morning, warmer, partly cloudy afternoon.