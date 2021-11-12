11/12/21 Morning Rush: New Iberia woman is torn after losing two of her sons to gun violence, just a few years apart

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Take News 10 with you as you head out the door with today’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines Include:
- New Iberia woman is torn after losing two of her sons to gun violence, just a few years apart.
- Morgan City Police are searching for 19-year old shooting suspect, Keith Garner Jr.
- One killed, two injured in deadly crash in Crowley
- Escaped juvenile has been recaptured .
- Mobile home in Scott was allegedly set ablaze by occupants.
- Four constitutional amendments can make some major changes to how your tax dollars are handled.
- Bharti Shahani,Texas A&M senior, makes the ninth person to die from Astroworld Festival injuries.
- State lawmakers trying to tighten Medicaid cost estimates.
- Port Barre Cracklin Festival this weekend!
- Today’s Forecast: nice, mid 70s day