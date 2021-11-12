11/12/21 Morning Rush: New Iberia woman is torn after losing two of her sons to gun violence, just a few years apart

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) -- The main suspect in a shooting that left one person injured on Grizzaffi St in Morgan City has turned himself in, according to police.

Keith Garner Jr., 19, of Morgan City, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a dangerous instrument, and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone. Morgan City Police Lt. John Schaff said evidence was uncovered linking Garner Jr. as the shooter in the incident, and warrants were obtained for his arrest. On Thursday, officials labeled Garner "armed and dangerous."