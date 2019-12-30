$100,000 worth of equipment stolen from Acadia and Lafayette parishes, two suspects arrested

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two Texas men were arrested during a joint investigation into stolen equipment from Quality Equipment locations in Lafayette and Acadia parishes.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, working with the Lafayette Police Department, determined that between Nov. 23 and 24, six 6 John Deere side by sides were stolen.

The value of these thefts were valued at over $100,000.

Investigators with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that an attempted theft at the Quality Equipment location in Acadia Parish had occurred.

“With the belief that the Quality Equipment location in Lafayette could possibly be targeted, both agencies worked together and were able to catch the culprits stealing a side by side from the Lafayette location of Quality Equipment,” Acadia Parish Sheriff; K.P. Gibson said in a statement.

The APSO issued warrants for the suspects who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Saturday evening.

Armando Rosas (APSO)

Warrants from APSO are for one count of attempted theft from the December 28 incident and one count of felony theft from the November 23-24 case have been secured.

Both suspects are currently being held in Lafayette Parish.

The suspects are identified as Christopher Lee Garcia, 37, and Armando Rosas, 42. Both men are from Channelview, Texas.

“This was outstanding investigative work performed by law enforcement personnel with both the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Police Department,” Gibon said. “Though the arrests have been made, there is still a lot of work to be done regarding these cases. I am proud of the work and cooperation between our agencies to arrest these suspects.”