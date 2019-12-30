Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

$100,000 worth of equipment stolen from Acadia and Lafayette parishes, two suspects arrested

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Garcia (APSO)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two Texas men were arrested during a joint investigation into stolen equipment from Quality Equipment locations in Lafayette and Acadia parishes.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, working with the Lafayette Police Department, determined that between Nov. 23 and 24, six 6 John Deere side by sides were stolen.

The value of these thefts were valued at over $100,000.

Investigators with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that an attempted theft at the Quality Equipment location in Acadia Parish had occurred.

“With the belief that the Quality Equipment location in Lafayette could possibly be targeted, both agencies worked together and were able to catch the culprits stealing a side by side from the Lafayette location of Quality Equipment,” Acadia Parish Sheriff; K.P. Gibson said in a statement.

The APSO issued warrants for the suspects who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Saturday evening.

Armando Rosas (APSO)

Warrants from APSO are for one count of attempted theft from the December 28 incident and one count of felony theft from the November 23-24 case have been secured.

Both suspects are currently being held in Lafayette Parish.

The suspects are identified as Christopher Lee Garcia, 37, and Armando Rosas, 42. Both men are from Channelview, Texas.

“This was outstanding investigative work performed by law enforcement personnel with both the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Police Department,” Gibon said. “Though the arrests have been made, there is still a lot of work to be done regarding these cases. I am proud of the work and cooperation between our agencies to arrest these suspects.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories