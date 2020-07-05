10-year-old Madison Thompson missing from Jeanerette, La.

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared Saturday evening.

Police said Madison Thompson was last seen at home.

She is described as 5’3, 100 pounds with black hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

‘Just imagine if it was ur kid who was missing! Madison Thompson is her name,’ a Facebook plea from her family stated.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeanerette Police at 337-276-5603.