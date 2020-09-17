10 fraternity, sorority members test positive for COVID-19 at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Ten members of Greek life at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 more are in quarantine, the university told students via email Thursday.

According to the email, the university learned this week that five members of one sorority, two members of another and three members of a fraternity tested positive and now are in isolation. They self-reported their illnesses.

This comes as the UL football team announced a number of players who tested positive for COVID-19

The university did not disclose the sororities and fraternity affected. The school has 20 Greek organizations, according to its website.

“In accordance with federal and state laws, the university will not identify which sororities or fraternities are involved and cannot discuss details about individual cases,” reads Thursday’s email.