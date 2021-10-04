1-year-old, two adults injured after vehicle flips three times on I-10 in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A one-year-old and two adults were ejected from a vehicle that reportedly flipped three times on Interstate 10 at the 96-mile marker.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, it happened just after noon Monday.

The minor, with unknown injuries, was transported by air to the hospital, Sonnier said.

He said two adults, also with unknown injuries, were transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital.

The single vehicle crash is being investigated by State Police, he said.