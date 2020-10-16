1-year-old in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Lafayette Parish School System said it will reopen Charles M. Burke Elementary School to all students on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Hurricane Delta caused roof damage that did not allow third and fourth-grade students to attend school while crews worked to remediate the buildings. Now that the repairs are complete, all students will report to school.Charles M. Burke Elementary School is the final school in the district to reopen and welcome allstudents.