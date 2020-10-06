1 killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) – A woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash happened at the intersection of LA Hwy 395 and Pecan Orchard Road. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Breaux Huval of Lake Charles.

A preliminary investigation revealed a SUV was traveling north on LA 395. The driver of the car crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane of travel, and began to pass a northbound vehicle. At the same time, another car ahead of the northbound vehicle was making a left turn onto Pecan Orchard Road. The SUV struck the other car causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

Huval was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.