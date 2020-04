LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles between Lafayette and Breaux Bridge Wednesday night, according to State Police.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near mile marker 107.

I-10 east has been shut down at I-49 (Exit 103-B) and eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 190 via I-49 North.

Delays are expecting, State Police said.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.