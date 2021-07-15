$1.1B ‘Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act’ blocked in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – A bill that would provide more money to repair and rebuild storm damage in southeast Louisiana, caused by hurricanes Laura and Delta, was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Sen. John Kennedy (R), of Louisiana, is asking for $1.1 billion in funding.

It’s called the ‘Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act’. Kennedy says it would provide critical relief in response to the damage caused by the storms.

“My people, Mr. President, are resilient. They’re tough, but they are tired,” said Kennedy.



It’s been roughly one year since the storms slammed Louisiana. Some of the damage from these storms still remains.

“The damages are in the billions, and billions, and billions, and billions, and billions of dollars. They need help,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy tried to fast-track the bill. It was introduced for unanimous consent, but it was rejected by Senator Rand Paul (R), of Kentucky. Kennedy says the only way this bill gets passed is with support from President Biden, but so far there’s been no luck with the White House.

“Our congressional delegation is going to chase the White House like a hound from hell, until the people of Louisiana get the answer they deserve,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy met with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter on Wednesday. Hunter says there is still a great need for funding to help heal the city.

“Lake Charles has been hit by four federally declared disasters in 10 months. More than any other American city. We’re asking for the same supplemental disaster aid other communities receive,” said Hunter.

The bill would put $1.1 billion in the Community Development Block Grant program for long-term disaster recovery. It would be paid for by using a small chunk of money from the sale of c-band spectrum, which netted $80 billion dollars. That’s money Uncle Sam has in hand, and wouldn’t cost extra.

The bill is not completely dead, it’s on hold.

Click here to watch Sen. Kennedy’s floor speech.

Click here to read a copy of the bill.