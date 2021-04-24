Secretary of State issues voting day reminders for Saturday elections

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, April 24, 2021 is Election Day.



– Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and

local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine and Winn.

– 21 parishes will vote only on multi-parish offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension,

Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches,

Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge

and West Carroll.

– Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche.

– 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson,

Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion.

– 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne,

Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee,

Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Feliciana.

In preparation for Saturday’s election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

– Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

– Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app

for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

– Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election

information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and

Voting on sos.la.gov.

– Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

– Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a

generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a

digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be

allowed to vote.

– Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective

equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will

be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

For more information, contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.