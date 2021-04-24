Scott firefighters rescue person trapped inside travel trailer by fallen tree

Photo Courtesy: Scott Fire Department

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott firefighters were dispatched to the 400 Block of D. Arceneaux road for a tree falling onto a travel trailer.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says once on scene firefighters located a person trapped inside a travel trailer by a fallen tree.

Chief Sonnier reports the incident happened around 1:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities explains firefighters had to use rescue equipment and chainsaws in an effort to remove the tree.

The chief says the occupant was able to be removed without injury.

