2nd head-on crash along I-10 in Acadia Parish claims two lives

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY) – Shortly after 6:00p.m. on Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 67 (east of Jennings) in Acadia Parish.

State Police says the crash claimed the life of a driver and his passenger.

The deceased have been identified as 79-year-old Hoa Minh Le of Henderson and 72-year-old Huynh Thi Tran of Amelia.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed a Ram pickup, being driven by 45-year-old Luis Martinez Pedro of Miami, Florida, was traveling west on I-10 when the vehicle experienced a tire malfunction.

The Ram entered the median and continued to travel westbound, partially into the eastbound lane. At the same time, a Nissan Frontier, being driven by Le was traveling east on I-10.

Authorities report that both drivers took evasive action to avoid the collision and veered into the median. Upon doing so, the Ram collided head-on into the Nissan.

TFC Thomas Gossen confirms that despite being properly restrained, both Le and Tran suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

State police say Pedro was properly restrained; he was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

TFC Gossen reports routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2021.