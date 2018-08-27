The Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Sheryl Cormie

(KLFY) - The Acadiana Local Music Spotlight featuring the one and only Sheryl Cormier.

Cormier, the Queen of Cajun music, playing for KLFY viewers for the first time in 30 years.

Cormier, an Acadiana native, a trail blazer for women in the Cajun music world.

Sheryl Cormier got her start playing drums in her father's band.

Cormier now has her own band, Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds.

Sheryl has no plans of slowing down and is constantly playing shows, leading jams, and spreading the culture of Southwest Louisiana.

