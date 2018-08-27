The Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Sheryl Cormie
(KLFY) - The Acadiana Local Music Spotlight featuring the one and only Sheryl Cormier.
Cormier, the Queen of Cajun music, playing for KLFY viewers for the first time in 30 years.
Cormier, an Acadiana native, a trail blazer for women in the Cajun music world.
Sheryl Cormier got her start playing drums in her father's band.
Cormier now has her own band, Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds.
Sheryl has no plans of slowing down and is constantly playing shows, leading jams, and spreading the culture of Southwest Louisiana.
Watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight on Passe Partout each and every Monday morning from 5-7 am.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Expert meet at new UN-hosted talks about 'killer robots'
- Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck
- Four people arrested, accused of burning home down for insurance money
- Verizon makes changes as lawmakers decry firefighters' woes