Local Music Spotlight: Sailor Mouth

Fusing R&B with soul, comes Sailor Mouth- featuring Gino Vallecillo on vocals and drums, Ryan Domingue on bass and Josh Menard on guitar. Formed in 2017, this trio draws inspiration from artist like Sam Cooke, Bill Withers and Donny Hathaway blended with neo-soul influences such as Gary Clark Jr., Anderson Paak, and D’Angelo.

Learn more about the band here.