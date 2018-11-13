Local Music Spotlight

Local Music Spotlight: Chris Breaux

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 06:57 PM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:08 PM CST

Local Music Spotlight: Chris Breaux

The Local Spotlight is featuring a little country this week.
Chris Breaux, a Lafayette native, has passion for playing original music as well as being a band leader.

Breaux has three kids and one of his favorite gigs in town is playing with his youngest son at their home.

He said he's just happy to be playing music he loves for a living.
He has been inspired by many, but his true inspiration is his father, he said. 
 
Keep up with Chris and check out upcoming shows here
 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center