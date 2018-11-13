Local Music Spotlight: Chris Breaux
The Local Spotlight is featuring a little country this week.
Chris Breaux, a Lafayette native, has passion for playing original music as well as being a band leader.
Breaux has three kids and one of his favorite gigs in town is playing with his youngest son at their home.
He said he's just happy to be playing music he loves for a living.
He has been inspired by many, but his true inspiration is his father, he said.
Keep up with Chris and check out upcoming shows here.
