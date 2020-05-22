Dopsie, Delafose, & Metoyer ready for Zydeco Extravaganza

The 34th Annual Zydeco Extravaganza airing this Sunday here on KLFY News 10.

Since it’s inception Zydeco Extravaganza has always been a family affair, even for the musicians.

The 34 Annual Zydeco Extravaganza will be featuring the foot stomping sounds of Rusty Metoyer, Geno Delafose, and the Dopsie’s.

Rusty, Geno, and the Dopsie’s all grew up in the creole music scene and have fond memories of the Extravaganza.

Each band is excited to be a part of this years one-of-a-kind state-wide Zydeco Extravaganza broadcast this Sunday.