Acadiana’s soulful music legend Carol Fran, has died

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Music artists from here in Acadiana all the way to their brothers and sisters in Europe are mourning the loss of a Louisiana music legend.

She’s known as the lady who sang the blues and more.

Singer, songwriter and pianist Carol Fran died Wednesday.

The icon, known for her wit, storytelling, stage presence and big heart was however mostly known for how she captivated every audience belting out soul, blues, and jazz rhythms in her raspy soulful voice that commanded attention.

Fran sang with the likes of superstars like the late Aretha Franklin.

The Lafayette native also performed with talented Louisiana artists like musician Greg Gordon.

“She sang here, but mostly traveled and performed in Europe. She was loved by many here, but mostly in Europe. She played festivals here but a lot over there. They really loved her and her music in Europe.”

Carol Fran was 87 years old.