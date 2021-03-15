Acadiana Music Spotlight- Valerie Paige

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig visits with Valerie Paige.

Valerie Paige is a new up and coming, multi genre national recording artist. Born and raised in Crowley, her roots run deep in the blues culture.



Paige’s first single, “Louisiana Blues”, was released in December 2019. This single is one of many diverse and resonant pieces found in her repertoire. “Love Me”, a beautiful love song that hits home on many levels, was her second single released in July 2020. “Carry Me Through”, her newest single to hit the scene from her album “Surviving the Storm”, leaves an emotional message of leaning on our faith. It’s release was in January 2021.

Follow Valerie Paige on Facebook on Instagram.

