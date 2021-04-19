Acadiana Music Spotlight- UL Ragin’ & Blues Band

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is showcasing the UL Ragin’ & Blues Band. The Ragin’ & Blues band is part of the Traditional Music Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“Traditional Music Ensemble” is ultimately a flexible concept with the potential to take many forms, depending on student interest, initiative, and instructor availability. It started as a Cajun music ensemble in 2011, now known as the Angelle Aces. They later added bluegrass (Vermilion Express), zydeco (Ragin’ Steppers), electric blues (Ragin’ Blues Band), and acoustic blues (Royal Roots Blues Band). For further questions about traditional music ensembles or about the traditional music major, please contact Dr. DeWitt at 337-482-1020.

