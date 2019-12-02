Live Now
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Tony Goulas

This weeks Acadiana Local Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features local guitarist Tony Goulas.

Tony Goulas has grown his talent as an accomplished guitarist and a conviction filled vocalist on stages from California to Florida and Canada to Louisiana. He’s shared the stage with well-known blues, funk and soul acts such as Ohio Players, Edgar and Johnny Winter, Stone City Band, The Mary Jane Girls, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, 3 Dog Night, The Grass Roots and The Boogie Kings. He’s also performed live and as a session guitarist for various nationally known R&B, Blues and Gospel acts over the last twenty years. Tony has had many musical accomplishments in his time as a music creator that has gained the respect of many in the music industry and fans across the globe.
Recently in February 2011, Tony Goulas was recognized as a Grammy award winner for his song writing and has begun in the recent past to gain fans on more of an international level as an artist. Tony’s talent and success is a direct result of his Louisiana roots ,versatile recording experiences and his simple authentic approach to life.

