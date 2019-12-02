Acadiana Music Spotlight- Tony Goulas

On December 1, 2019, friends, family, and the community will come together in order to raise much needed funds to support Lee Allen Zeno.

Lee Allen Zeno has selflessly dedicated his entire life to playing music and sharing our culture with the world. Lee Allen Zeno is one of our greatest treasures in all of Acadiana and he is fighting cancer for the third time in six months! In Acadiana, we take care of our own. By helping out, we will provide the necessary support as he undergoes stem cell therapy at Tulane in New Orleans. All funds raised will go to Lee Allen to help pay past due bills, current bills, medical bills, additional transportation expenses, living and personal care services.