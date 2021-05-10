Acadiana Music Spotlight- Swampland Revival

Swampland Revival is the band being featured this week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig. Swampland Revival is a group of musicians from South Louisiana who bring a powerhouse of entertainment.

Swampland Revival is a five piece band featuring the smooth sounds of with Hoby Quebedeaux (drums), Loren “Pop” Dubois (rubboard), Chance Gonzales (bass), Colby Boudreaux (Accordion), and Lane Evans (Guitar/Vocals).

Swampland Revival currently has an EP out titled “Under the Lights”.

