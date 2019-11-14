Live Now
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Sir Reginald “Buckwheat Jr.” Dural

Local Music Spotlight
This week the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features the sensational sounds of Sir Reginald “Buckwheat Jr.” Dural and the Grammy Award winning Ils Sont Partis Band.

Taking what he learned from his father over the past three decades, Sir Reginald Master Dural is leading the Legendary Il SONT PARTIS BAND and keeping the Buckwheat Zydeco legacy alive. Sir Reginald is the lead vocalist, accordion player and keyboardist. Along side him is his father’s long time friend, Lee Allen Zeno, who plays bass and has been the Musical Director for over 30 years.

The other band members who performed with Buckwheat Zydeco for a quarter century or more includes Drummer Kevin Menard, Guitarist Mike Melchione, Rub Board Patrick Landry and Trumpeter Curtis Watson. Also joining the band, Buck’s long time friend Louisiana legend and Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame Guitarist Paul “Lil Buck” Senegal.

