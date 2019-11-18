Live Now
Local Music Spotlight: Sid “El Sido” Williams

Local Music Spotlight
The Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig this week highlights the one and only Sid “El Sido” Williams. Sid Williams is a local business owner and Zydeco music living legend.

El Sido’s Zydeco & Blues Club is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive on Nov. 20.

The line-up features Big Nathan & The Cha’Chas, Anthony Dopsie, David Dopsie, and Dwyne Dopsie, Lil Wayne & Same Ol Two Step, Gerald Gruenig, Terrance Simien, Sir Regg, 

Canned goods may also be dropped off at the Lafayette Visitor Center, 1400 NW Evangeline Thruway. The Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Article Source: The Daily Advertiser

