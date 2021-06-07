Acadiana Music Spotlight- Ronnie Eades

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is spending time with legendary saxophone player Ronnie Eades.

While primarily a studio musician he toured extensively with Elton John in the mid-70s, playing on the famed “Philadelphia Freedom” recording, which also featured John Lennon. His saxophone can be heard on the recordings of Joe Cocker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Delbert McClinton and many others. (Source- Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

Ronnie Eades has a distinctive and soulful saxophone style which has been recorded and heard around the world. Eades was the co-founder of the Muscle Shoals Horn Section. Ronnie has recorded and performed with hundreds of artists.

These artists include the legendary talents of Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Percy Sledge, Wilson Pickett, The Oak Ridge Boys, Candy Staton, The Osmonds, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Rod Steward, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton, & Jimmy Buffett. Ronnie recalls a time when The Muscle Shoals Horns were being heard on 5 hit records at the same time. (Alabama Music Office)

Don’t forget to watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig each and every Monday morning ONLY on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout.