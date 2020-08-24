Acadiana Music Spotlight- Rainy Eyes

This mornings Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features a new comer to Acadiana, Rainy Eyes.

Rainy Eyes (Irena Eide) is a Norwegian-born Americana singer-songwriter. For the past decade she has been living in the San Francisco Bay Area; writing music, performing and touring throughout the US. Both solo and with a band, her performances have a spell-binding, inspiring effect and a soulful, heartfelt and timeless sound with tight-knit harmonies, melodious solos and thoughtful songwriting.

