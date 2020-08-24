Acadiana Music Spotlight- Rainy Eyes

Local Music Spotlight
Posted: / Updated:

This mornings Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features a new comer to Acadiana, Rainy Eyes.

Rainy Eyes (Irena Eide) is a Norwegian-born Americana singer-songwriter. For the past decade she has been living in the San Francisco Bay Area; writing music, performing and touring throughout the US. Both solo and with a band, her performances have a spell-binding, inspiring effect and a soulful, heartfelt and timeless sound with tight-knit harmonies, melodious solos and thoughtful songwriting.

More on Rainy Eyes can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar