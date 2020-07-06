Acadiana Music Spotlight- Michael Scott Boudreaux

Michael Scott Boudreaux, born and raised in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, is a singer/songwriter and accomplished guitarist whose 2020 debut is sure to turn the heads of country music listeners. His influences of Classic Country, Classic Rock, Texas Country, Americana, and Louisiana Roots music give him a sound like no other. Michael began playing guitar at the age of three and started singing and playing for others not long after. Over the years, he began to develop an appreciation for songwriting and has studied artists such as Robert Earl Keen, Willie Nelson, Charlie Robison, Bruce Robison, and many more. Performing live as a teenager and eventually participating in festivals such as South Louisiana Songwriters Festival as a writer, his experiences as a performer and a writer come in a broad range.
Article Source- michaelscottboudreaux.com