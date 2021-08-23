Acadiana Music Spotlight- Major Handy (August 2021)

This week on the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is catching up with Major Handy.

Born and raised in the heart of rural South Louisiana and Cajun Country, Major Handy has been generously serving up his own original recipe for Blues, Zydeco and R&B to audiences around the world for over 5 decades.

Revered as the original indispensable sideman for Zydeco legends like ‘Good Rockin’ Dopsie’ and ‘Buckwheat Zydeco’, Major Handy’s reputation as a versatile musician, vocalist, and a true Louisiana treasure has catapulted his performances to stages big and small all across the globe.

Major is fired up and ready to rock the house with a hot new album and a super-charged melting pot of Blues, Zydeco, and R&B classics.

