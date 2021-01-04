Acadiana Music Spotlight- Louis Michot (January 2021)

T his weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight features Grammy Award winning musician Louis Michot.

Michot has stayed busy this year growing his label, Nouveau Electric Records.

Nouveau Electric Records is an independent record label based in Arnaudville, prioritizing work in Louisiana French, though our releases are not exclusively francophone.

Founded by Louis Michot in 2018, NER seeks to bridge the gap between tradition and evolution by introducing new creative visions to the centuries-old instrumentation and expressive vocabularies of the region.

