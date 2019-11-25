Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lee Allen Zeno

Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
On December 1, 2019, friends, family, and the community will come together in order to raise much needed funds to support Lee Allen Zeno. 
Lee Allen Zeno has selflessly dedicated his entire life to playing music and sharing our culture with the world. Lee Allen Zeno is one of our greatest treasures in all of Acadiana and he is fighting cancer for the third time in six months! In Acadiana, we take care of our own. By helping out, we will provide the necessary support as he undergoes stem cell therapy at Tulane in New Orleans.
All funds raised will go to Lee Allen to help pay past due bills, current bills, medical bills, additional transportation expenses, living and personal care services.
Zeno Fest will be held in the Moncus Theatre inside The Acadiana Center for the Arts located at 101 W. Vermillion St., from 12 pm to 5 pm. Local musicians such as: Major Handy, Warren Storm, Roddie Romero, Beau Thomas, Buckwheat Jr, Wayne Toups, Ray Boudreaux, Larry Garner, Grant Dermody, Lane Mack, Eric Adcock, Myles and Brennan of the “Good Dudes”, will come together to host the “Ultimate Acadiana Jam Session”. The afternoon will also feature a Q&A with Lee Allen Zeno and Gerald Gruenig. Admission is $10 and food will be sold for $5 by award winning cook crews.
Cash and check donations will be collected at the door on the day of the event. Visit www.loveofpeople.org/events in order to donate online.

Donate now by clicking here.

