Acadiana Music Spotlight- Laura Huval

Huval is a native of the culturally rich community of Cecilia, Louisiana where she is a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was brought up in a home filled with music and love for the Lord. Huval is the music teacher at St. Genevieve Catholic School in Lafayette (2012-present). She was named Educator of the Year in 2015. Huval has served the Church in many capacities. She served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council as the Youth Representative. At her home parish, Huval has served as music minister (guitarist and vocalist), youth choir director, parish convocation team leader, ministries fair organizer, parish wide workshop facilitator, a certified catechist and a faith formation teacher. Huval is a member of the family, award-winning band, Sweet Cecilia. She is the daughter of Al Berard, the late Grammy nominated musician. Huval also performs with her husband, accordionist, Adrian Huval. She and her husband Adrian have two sons, Nate and Rex, and reside in Cecilia, Louisiana.

