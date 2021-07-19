Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lance Dubroc

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig sits down with Lance Dubroc.

Lance brings music to life with an R&B spirit that channels his South Louisiana roots. Born and raised in the Creole and Cajun cradle of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, Lance possesses a dynamic voice that is part rock, part gospel with just a touch of country sprinkled in for texture. This musical mix makes for an emotionally memorable experience that resonates with fans across genres.

Lance tours nationally, including as a participant and featured artist in over a dozen songwriter festivals each year across the southern United States. He is an active member of the venerable Last Honky Tonk Music Series, recognized by The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation and contributes his talents to various charitable organizations, including the South Louisiana-based Love of People and Vet Church. As a U.S. Navy veteran, supporting veterans is important to Lance.

“When Lance approaches writing a song, and especially when he sings, the performance is going to drip with soul because he always delivers from the heart. He’s one of the few artists today who can give the listener the authenticity they crave because he comes from such deep roots.” – Eric Adcock.

Click HERE to learn more about Lance Dubroc.