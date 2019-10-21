1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lafayette Zydeco Kings Tribute

Local Music Spotlight
Posted: / Updated:

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight we are getting Acadiana ready for the official kick off to this weekends Black Pot Festival happening this Friday (October 25th) and Saturday (October 26th) at Vermilionville.

Thursday (October 24th) at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette will be a night of great music honoring the three kings of zydeco: Clifton Chenier, Rockin’ Dopsie and Buckwheat Zydeco! The entertainment on Thursday night will be provided by Lafayette’s Zydeco princes, the Dopsie Brothers (Anthony Dopsie, David “Rockin Dopsie Jr” Rubin, Dwayne Dopsie), and Buckwheat Zydeco Jr (Sir Reginal Dural). The show will run from 7 pm to 12 am.

All proceeds will be donated to Lee Allen Zeno to help offset medical expenses. Lee Allen Zeno is a world renowned bass player and one of our most cherished musicians we have in Acadiana. Six months ago, Mr. Lee Allen Zeno was diagnosed with colon cancer.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/421197278581494/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar