Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lafayette Zydeco Kings Tribute

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight we are getting Acadiana ready for the official kick off to this weekends Black Pot Festival happening this Friday (October 25th) and Saturday (October 26th) at Vermilionville.

Thursday (October 24th) at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette will be a night of great music honoring the three kings of zydeco: Clifton Chenier, Rockin’ Dopsie and Buckwheat Zydeco! The entertainment on Thursday night will be provided by Lafayette’s Zydeco princes, the Dopsie Brothers (Anthony Dopsie, David “Rockin Dopsie Jr” Rubin, Dwayne Dopsie), and Buckwheat Zydeco Jr (Sir Reginal Dural). The show will run from 7 pm to 12 am.

All proceeds will be donated to Lee Allen Zeno to help offset medical expenses. Lee Allen Zeno is a world renowned bass player and one of our most cherished musicians we have in Acadiana. Six months ago, Mr. Lee Allen Zeno was diagnosed with colon cancer.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/421197278581494/

