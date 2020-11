(KLFY)- Grandson of well known accordion builder Larry Miller, Blake has been surrounded by Cajun music and culture his entire life.

Hailing from the small town of Iota Louisiana, Blake, a fluent French speaker, and songwriter, managed to acquire a degree in Francophone studier from The University Of Louisiana at Lafayette and in the meantime founded the popular young Cajun band The Pine Leaf Boys and became a member of the premiere Louisiana roots Band The Red Stick Ramblers.