Acadiana Music Spotlight- Jill Butler

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig highlights the smooth sounds of Jill Butler.

Jill Butler (aka “Jilly Jill”) combines soulful and sultry in a double threat combo of keyboard and vocal talent. This Jackson, MS native hails from deep musical roots – her father is a notable Nashville/Muscle Shoals R&B producer and one of original owners of Malaco Records and her mother is a professional jazz crooner. Jill has been performing from a very early age with her family in venues across the country to hone in on her unique blues and jazz style. Once she moved to Louisiana, she was quick to latch onto the music scene and find her niche; however Jill also enjoys traveling across the country and bringing an authentic and artful jazz/blues roots spin to classics as well as her own compositions.

Jill has performed with globally acclaimed Ellis Hall (of Tower of Power), Bob James and ECP Jazz Cruises, Atlanta Billboard jazz artist Dee Lucas, Myron Phauster, JALC’s Wess Anderson, Jamey Aebersold, and many of the brightest stars/legends in Louisiana to include Carol Fran, Lee Allen Zeno, Steve Adams, Ronnie Eades, Bobby Rush, Marc Broussard, Michael Doucet, Joshua Ledet, Lil Buck Sinegal, Ray Boudreaux, Charlene Howard, Erica Fox, Teka Briscoe, Roddie Romero, Michael Juan Nunez, Tony Goulas, Keith Blair, Lane Mack, Connie G, Major Handy, among many others. You can catch Jill performing with The Blue Monday Allstars, Lee Allen Zeno’s Z Family Funk Band, Herb Green’s Collective Jazz Project, and with numerous duo and trios. Jill recently had the privilege of performing on behalf of the legendary Carol Fran in AcA’s “Femme” tribute for Louisiana trailblazing female musicians.

Jill also teaches piano musical improv/ear training to encourage others to listen, create, find the pocket, and be authentic. Just be you! Jill’s key musical influences are Dave Grusin, Bill Evans, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Diana Krall, Aretha Franklin, Michael Mcdonald, Bruce Hornsby, Herbie Hancock, and the long tall Marcia Ball! Jill and her husband Bruce Merkl have 2 kids, Jackson and Anna, and two canine buddies Jasper and Rudy.

Article Source- Jill Butler Jazz

Don’t forget to watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.