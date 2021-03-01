Acadiana Music Spotlight- Jeffery Broussard (March 2021)

This weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features the soulful sounds of Zydeco musician, Jeffery Broussard. Jeffery has range seldom seen in Zydeco. Broussard plays a variety of traditional and original music. Jeffery has become a master of both the single note and triple note accordion. Broussard is also a self taught and award winning fiddle player.

It’s quite possible that with out the struggle and hard times Broussard has experienced in life, Jeffery could not sing and play with the emotion and soul he expresses. Broussard is one of the genres most dynamic performers.

Jeffery Broussard is dedicated to preserving and promoting Creole culture and traditional Zydeco music. Jeffery plays with passion and commitment. For decades, Jeffery has brought an electric energy to Zydeco that has been loved by music fans across the world.

For more information on Jeffery Broussard, click here.

Article Source- CreoleCowboys.com