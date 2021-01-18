Acadiana Music Spotlight- JaRon Marshall

This weeks Acadiana Local Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features two time Grammy nominated musician, JaRon Marshall.

Musician/Producer JaRon Marshall describes his music as, “the marriage between funk, jazz, R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop.” The talented 27-year-old has played to thousands at international festivals, but it all started at the age of 11 when he started playing piano. Growing up in the small town of Loreauville, Louisiana, Marshall couldn’t wait to get out and broaden his horizons.

As a producer and songwriter, he has worked with artists like Jay Wile, Nané, and Adrian Quesada and has been responsible for over 750K streams on the major streaming sites. In 2020, Marshall put out two projects independently. The first one being the light-hearted mixtape collection, “The Gold Tapes, Vol. 1-3” and the latter EP, “The Black Power Tape” which explores subjects ranging from reparations to COVID-19. As described in a feature for Okayplayer, Marshall was “exploring the myriad of emotions that come with being Black in America, all against a backdrop of soothing, soulful music.”

Aside from his work as a producer, Marshall acts as the keyboardist for the Austin group, Black Pumas. As a member of the backing band, he has toured internationally, made national TV appearances, and has been apart of the album, “Black Pumas (Deluxe)”, which was nominated for Album of The Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Marshall also enlists his talents as a genre-spanning session musician.

